the poorest feel 20% more inflation than the richest

The rise in the cost of electricity, bottled gas and food made the inflation of the poorest Brazilians to end the month of September 20% higher than that of the richest, according to data released by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea).

The IPEA Income Inflation Indicator recorded an acceleration of inflationary pressure from August to September in all income groups. However, the increase in costs was greater among the poorest families, with household income below R$1,808.79 per month: the change in prices changed from an increase of 0.91% in August to an increase of 1.30% in September .

Among the highest-income families, who receive more than R$17,764.49 monthly, inflation rose from 0.78% in August to 1.09% in September. Among the upper middle-income, with monthly household income between R$8,956.26 and R$17,764.49, inflation accelerated from 0.85% to 1.04% in the period.

The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) and used by Ipea to calculate inflation by income bracket, ended September with an increase of 1.16% , compared to an increase of 0.87% in August.

In September, spending on housing made the biggest contribution to the inflation perceived by the three lowest-income segments, while the cost of transportation had the greatest impact on inflation for the three highest-income groups, pointed out the IPEA

“In the case of lower-income families, the increases of 6.5% in electricity tariffs, 3.9% in bottled gas and 1.1% in cleaning items were the main responsible for the increase in the group housing, whose impact of 0.65 percentage points (pp) accounts for half of the inflation indicated in September, in this segment.Although to a lesser extent, the increase in food at home, especially fruits (5.4%), poultry and eggs (4.0%) and milk and dairy products (1.6%), it helps to complete this picture of high inflation in the lower income groups”, pointed out the technician Maria Andreia Parente Lameiras, in the Ipea Conjuncture Letter published this Friday, 15.

Among the richest, the main inflationary focus was due, above all, to readjustments of 2.3% in gasoline, 28.2% in airline tickets and 9.2% in transport per application, listed Lameiras.

Inflation accumulated in the 12 months through September was 10.98% for the poorest families, more than 20% higher than the rate of 8.91% observed in the richest segment of the population.

“In the case of low-income families, in addition to increases in household food prices – meats (24.9%), poultry and eggs (26.3%) and milk and dairy products (9.0%) -, the increases 28.8% from energy and 34.7% from bottled gas explain a large part of the twelve-month high inflation, while for higher-income families, the accumulated inflation in the period reflects, above all, the variations of 42, 0% of fuels, 56.8% of airline tickets, 14.1% of transport per application and 12.1% of electronic devices,” observed Lameiras, in the study.

The IPEA indicator separates the price variations measured by the IPCA into six family income groups. The groups range from a family income of up to R$1,808.79 per month, in the case of the very low-income group, to a monthly family income above R$17,764.49, in the case of the highest income group.