The Rock appears as Black Adam on the DC FanDome

The actor the rock opened the DC FanDome revealing the opening scene of black adam. The preview shows the hero’s complete look and highlights the character’s majesty. Below, you can check out the full panel of the movie, with testimonials from Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge and production concept art — but the scene starts at 2:46:

In addition to Johnson, black adam count on the actor Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as the Black Hawk, Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life), Pierce Brosnan (007), Noah Centineo (for all boys) and Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin).

the solo film of black adam has direction from Jaume Collet-Serra (The orphan), script of Adam Szytkiel, and premiere scheduled for July 29, 2022.

DC FanDome

