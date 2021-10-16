The time and time for the construction sector? Record results from Direcional and Tenda encourage analysts

The latest results of companies in the civil construction sector, especially the Directional (DIRR3) and of the Tent (TREND3), left the analysts of Now Investments, Credit Suisse and BTG Pactual optimistic.

It remains to be seen if this is the ideal time to invest in the sector.

The potential of Directional

Direcional released record results in the operational preview of the 3rd quarter of 2021. The company’s sales totaled R$ 643 million, an increase of 40% compared to the same period last year.

THE Riva, a subsidiary of Direcional aimed at the higher-income public, played a relevant role in the volume of sales, which accounted for 37% of the total sold by the group.

For BTG, the company reported solid results, showing strong growth in launches. The bank believes that sales speed was positive, as the company is prioritizing high margins, and adds: “We believe that Direcional is positioned to continue growing its operations.”

Credit Suisse defends the same point of view and believes that the company’s results support the perception that the company is capable of showing strong and healthy growth in both Direcional and Riva.

BTG analysts reiterated a purchase recommendation for Direcional, with a target price of R$18.00. Ágora followed the same indication and even classified the company’s shares among its top picks, as they see DIRR3 as one of the best moments of profits and valuation.

Tent Results

Following the same path as the competitor, Tenda released historical results in the 3rd quarter of this year. The construction company recorded a record gross VSO (Sale Over Offer) of 39.4%, up 3.1 percentage points in one year, according to the company’s operational preview.

According to Ágora, the data released were summarized mixed numbers, with solid sales, moderate launches and cancellations on the rise, but the brokerage is positioned “slightly leaning to the positive side” in relation to the company.

“We like Tenda’s low-income investment thesis and the optionality of offsite construction, but we expect 2H21 margins to be below expectations, which could hamper the share dynamics,” added Ágora, in a report.

For Credit Suisse, the construction company managed to deliver its second best sales speed, 33%, of all time, despite raising prices by approximately 10% in all markets, in order to reinforce the view that the competition of players minors decreased significantly.

Credit Suisse maintains the neutral rating for Tenda, but points out that the asymmetry is becoming more positive.

