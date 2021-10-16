‘There is no captive chair in the selection’

Walter Casagrande called the Brazilian team’s performance ‘excellent’ in the rout against Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers. In his column on the website ‘globoesporte.com’, the commentator questioned the ‘delay’ that Tite’s followers had to find the ‘perfect performance’.

“From the first minute, the team went up with Neymar, Paquetá and the excellent Raphinha, destroying master Tabárez’s team. Brazil looked for goals all the time, playing with speed, and then I ask myself: why only now?” , he said, who added:

“That’s what I’ve been saying for a long time: there can’t be players with a captive seat in the Brazilian team. That way it would be difficult to give opportunities to names like Raphinha, Antony, Lucas Veríssimo and others who might also have chances.”

Still on the subject, the former player made a point of praising Neymar for the match made. In your point of view, it is this way what he will be able to help his teammates with the best results.

“Neymar played very well, and that’s how the team needs him: smart, motivated, coming up, because that’s how he can make a difference,” he emphasized.

Finally, Casão also congratulated Raphinha for the personality she showed in the opportunities she received with the shirt of the Brazilian team.

“He is a player who won the position at the right wing after these three matches in the Qualifiers. Not to mention that he has personality, scoring two goals in his debut in Brazilian fields and against a great rival like Uruguay,” he concluded.