“They want to destabilize Atlético-MG”, says vice president of Galo on request for loss of control by Flamengo manager | athletic-mg

A post that irritated the backstage of Atlético-MG. On Friday morning, the general and legal vice president of Flamengo, Rodrigo Dunshee, used social media to ask for the loss of Galo’s field command due to alleged aggressions against the VAR in the match against Santos, on Wednesday. Enough attack to make the club publicly position itself , and the vice president, José Murilo Procópio, asked for the floor to express himself.

In an interview with ge, Procópio made a point of emphasizing that Dunshee’s opinion was not an institutional position by Flamengo, but regretted what he called an attempt to “destabilize” the Rooster’s environment.

José Murilo Procópio de Carvalho is one of the leaders of Galo's legal department — Photo: Bruno Sousa/Atlético-MG

– We have to regret that it happened. They want to destabilize Atlético. We made a repudiation note and we will stand firm in this position of not allowing facts of this nature to affect the club. We are very calm, and we are going to solve everything in the field – Procopio said.

“Maybe it’s because Atlético are no longer an extra, because we’re playing in the championships. That bothers us”

According to Procopio, Rooster will not take other legal measures (at least for now) regarding Dunshee’s declaration or the summary of the match against Santos. The club’s legal strategy is to wait for the movement of the STJD. If the court files a complaint for the episode, then the Rooster will use the legal forum to defend himself.

VAR do Mineirão — Photo: Agência i7/Mineirão

– If Rooster is denounced, he will present a defense. A technical defense, to prove that everything (summary account) is a lie. And what leaves out, from someone who said this or that, Atlético can use legal means so that this does not happen again – he said.

All the controversy stems from the fact that, in the summary of the match between Atlético and Santos, referee Paulo Roberto Alves Junior wrote that, at 41 minutes of the 1st half, the football director in Alvinegro, Rodrigo Caetano, would have “kicked and punched” VOR room door” (video operation room, the acronym in English) and used the following words: “You thieves, stop stealing, we will not accept this”.

At a press conference, Caetano even admitted his revolt for the unmarked penalty on Zaracho, but denied that he had gone to the VAR’s aggression. “Far from what was reported in the docket and we will challenge it,” he stated.

Rodrigo Caetano, Atlético football director — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

In a repudiation note, Atlético stated that the red-black leader’s statement was made in a “disguised and cunning way”, with the sole intention of harming the team’s good sporting performance.

“There must be responsibility and common sense in the manifestations of leaders, so that a climate of belligerence and unfounded accusations does not take place,” wrote Galo.

“The time for off-field maneuvers and favors is over! At least, that’s what’s expected!”