This Saturday (16) there is no vaccine application against covid-19, the day will be exclusive for the multivaccination of young people – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/16/2021 7:17 AM.

Photo: Secom/PMFS

wake up city

Due to the “D” day of the Multivaccination Campaign, this Saturday (16), the Municipal Health Department (SMS) informs that there will be no application of the vaccine against Covid-19.

Children and adolescents under 15 years (14 years, 11 months and 29 days) can be vaccinated against hepatitis, measles, whooping cough, meningitis, yellow fever, diphtheria and tetanus at all public health units in Feira de Santana.

103 units will be available, both in the urban and rural areas, which will operate from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. (check the list of health units here)

To be vaccinated it is necessary to present an identity document, SUS card and vaccination booklet – the absence of these documents does not prevent vaccination. It is worth noting that children and adolescents must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The National Multivaccination Campaign started on the 1st and will continue until next Thursday (21).

Vaccines available:

Hepatitis B

pentavalent

VOP

VIP

Rotavirus

Tire 10

Meningo C

Yellow fever

triple viral

Varicella

DTP

Hepatitis A

Meningo ACWY