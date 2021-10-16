Three health units in Palmas will open this Saturday (16) for vaccination against Covid-19 | Tocantins

Three Family Health Units (USF) in Palmas will be open this Saturday (16) to vaccinate residents against Covid-19. According to City Hall, doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Coronavac will be available in the immunization rooms. During the day will be administered first and second doses and also the booster vaccine.

Vaccination points will be open from 7:30 am to 5 pm. See below the places that will be open

In Palmas, the first dose of the vaccine is available for the population over 12 years old. The booster dose, on the other hand, can be applied to elderly people aged 60 or over, health professionals and immunosuppressed people, who are people with a problem with their immune system.

The technical area of ​​Health Surveillance reinforces that the elderly and health professionals must observe the interval of six months (180 days) from the application of the second dose and the immunosuppressed, of 28 days.

Before receiving the vaccine, an appointment must be made online. All audiences must bring a copy of proof of address, personal documents (RG, CPF), vaccination card and SUS card. Publics with comorbidity must also bring a medical document proving their health condition.

In the case of adolescents, it is also necessary to bring a completed and signed consent document, in addition to being accompanied by a guardian.

Vaccination against Covid-19

Municipal Health Care Clinic (AMAS) Eduardo Medrado – (former airport runway)

José Hermes Family Health Unit – Southern Sector

Taquari Family Health Unit