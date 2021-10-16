Three women from SC are on Forbes list of 100 Powers of Agro | Estela Benetti

Strong and diversified, Brazilian agribusiness has a growing number of female leaders. This is what motivated Forbes magazine to launch the list “100 Powerful Women of Agro”, which has three people from Santa Catarina and three more who work in companies based in the state. With names in alphabetical order, the publication includes the Minister of Agriculture, Teresa Cristina, rural businesswomen, scientists, executives and digital influencers, among others. From SC, the President of Epagri, Edilene Steinwandter; the president of the JBS Fund for the Amazon, Joanita Maestri Karoleski; and the superintendent of the Organization of Brazilian Cooperatives (OCB) Tânia Zanella.

The list of 100 also includes three executives who work in companies headquartered in Santa Catarina. The gaúchas Lisiane Oliveira, entrepreneur at Novah Natural, a vegan food company in Florianópolis; and BRF’s global vice president of institutional relations, reputation and sustainability, Grazielle Parenti. Renata Nascimento, manager of research and development in Plant Based Innovation at Seara Alimentos, also integrates the group of 100.

Forbes highlights that agronomist Edilene Steinwandter, born in Treze Tílias, is the first woman to chair the SC Agricultural Research and Rural Extension Company (Epagri). He informs that he is a master of animal husbandry and a specialist in the production of ruminants and that he became president of the state-owned research company by election of his colleagues.

Another strong name on the list is executive Joanita Karoleski, born in Botuverá, Vale do Itajaí, who made a career in agribusiness. Graduated in Computer Science and Informatics, she started working at Bunge, in Gaspar. In 2015, after acting as a director of Seara Alimentos, she was taken to the presidency of the company, highlights Forbes. Currently, she presides over the Amazon Fund and is an advisor to Pilgrim’s Pride, from the USA, also to JBS.

The other person from Santa Catarina on the list is lawyer Tânia Zanella, born in Ipumirim, in the west of the state. She started working as a parliamentary advisor to the then deputy Odacir Zonta, at Alesc, in Florianópolis. Then he went to the Organization of Brazilian Cooperatives (OCB), where he was general manager before assuming the superintendence. Forbes highlights the strength of the OCB, which represents 4,868 cooperatives, 17.1 million members, 40% of which are women. The agro represents 1 million members, but the largest revenue in the sector.

