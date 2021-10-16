Tiago Piquilo explains the end of his romance with Valentina

After talking to Valentina Francavilla about ‘limits’ in the approach within “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), by an old romance, Tiago Piquilo opened the game, at dawn today, and revealed that romance with the ex-stage assistant of “Programa do Mouse” (SBT) did not survive in the past because she tried to cause jealousy by talking about hookers and a joke with her partner, singer Hugo.

“I’m good to you,” said Tiago Piquilo. “You’re nice, but it’s the distance, right? Angry Tiago is really boring**”, replied Valentina.

Then the ex-stage assistant confided that she enjoyed relating to musicians before becoming a mother. “I always hooked up with hard core singers. One band knew the other. I got burned because every hour I was a singer,” he confided.

“How cool. About CPM 22, I remember you told me,” stated Tiago. “Do you remember? What a memory,” asked Valentina, surprised. “She made me jealous with the guy from CPM 22,” reported the singer. “Do you swear?”, asked Aline Mineiro. “Tiago has a memory,” joked Valentina.

The country singer nudged Valentina when he remembered that she liked to go out talking about her achievements. “I was so pissed. She wasn’t content to keep it to herself and was jealous of the CPM guy,” he declared.

“How did I do it? Does it count? It’s just that my memory started to fade after being a mother”, asked Valentina. “She likes MMA fighters,” explained the pawn. “You’re kidding me that you remember Tiago?”, he asked again. “Yes. You made him jealous of him too. She talked about the guys to me,” confided the musician.

Valentina was amazed by Tiago’s good memory and launched a series of questions about how he acted to make him jealous:

In what context did I speak?

“To make you jealous. You said to make you jealous,” explained Tiago. “Why did you do that?”, asked Aline Mineiro. “Crazy, isn’t it?”, hooted the singer.

Tiago Piquilo cried the former stage assistant when he said that both were involved for five months.

We knew each other, but we weren’t faithful to anything. We talked for a long time!

“Long time, Ti?”, wondered Valentina. “Five months,” nailed the singer. “What James?” asked Valentina, visibly shocked. “And in the meantime, we saw each other a few times. Then, once, she played a very annoying joke on me. Do you remember?”, asked Tiago. “No,” replied the girl.

Check out the rest of Tiago’s conversation about the romance with Valentina in the past:

Tiago: Very boring. Very unpleasant and we walked away because of it.

valentine: What was the joke?

Tiago: I will not speak. You had this impulsive behavior of yours, making you jealous and you played a joke on my partner.

valentine: With Hugo? What did I do.

Tiago: I won’t talk, man!

valentine: That I’m going to flirt with him? You will talk!

Tiago: No, you played a joke, but I won’t talk, Valentina.

valentine: I want you to speak. Is my life.

Tiago: But it’s my partner and me. I won’t talk. You played a boring joke and I didn’t like it.

valentine: But did I speak ill of him? Jealousy prank?

Tiago: You played with something annoying. Only she was angry. You were angry. We were in a place. Do you remember?

valentine: I don’t remember, Ti!

Tiago: I won’t talk, old man. You’re crazy.

Aline: Friend, what a wonderful memory.

valentine: Five months? Like?

Aline: I swear to you that I don’t remember a person for three months.

valentine: He is very jealous of going crazy. See how he remembers these things.

