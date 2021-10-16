Tiago Piquilo recalls romance with Valentina and Solange

James Piquilo, singer and one of the participants of A Fazenda 13, commented with Adriane Galisteu how is living with Valentina Francavilla, former stage assistant to Mouse, and columnist Solange Gomes, for having lived a romance with both in the past.

“Some of you out there know each other before confinement, if you know what I mean, James. Do you think it’s possible to separate what happened outside the headquarters from what happens inside?”, asked Galisteu, getting the sertanejo’s serious answer.

“I think there is consideration, affection, respect. This here, no matter where you are, you will always have it. This is in our hearts, respect. But I think that in here it really weighs, if I say it doesn’t, it’s a lie. But I think things are well divided here inside, yes, I think we can take the best path. I think this thing that sometimes worries some people, about you mixing things up, I don’t think so, there are opportunities”, said Piquilo.

“There are opportunities that you can offer yourself, you can help, add yourself, be helped, I think this is valid. It’s not just in my case, me and Valentina, like other people, Sol, but like other people who know each other out there and brought a friendship here”, concluded the artist.

