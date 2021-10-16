Ticket price for the final of the Libertadores between Palmeiras and Flamengo must exceed R$ 1 thousand

Fans who want to watch in loco the final of the Libertadores 2021, played between Palmeiras and Flamengo, will have to pay, in addition to the cost of travel to Uruguay, accommodation and food, a high ticket price. According to the column by Marcel Rizzo, at UOL Esporte, Conmebol, which has not yet officially announced the price, intends for the ticket to cost US$ 250 (R$ 1.36 thousand).

Also according to the column, there will be a meeting between the entity and the finalist clubs to define the logistics and distribution of tickets. Palmeiras and Flamengo should try to lower the price to between $100 and $150 (R$545 and R$818, respectively). Who will decide, however, is Conmebol, which sees more costs to organize the final in a pandemic scenario.

So far, around 30,000 seats (7,500 fans for each club + Conmebol tickets) will be available at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, the stage of the decision. That’s the equivalent of 50% capacity — because of sanitary protocols. The confederation is expecting the Uruguayan government to release 100%.

The final price of the tickets must be confirmed within the next two weeks. When Flamengo played in the final in 2019, the price was US$ 80. In the Palmeiras title, earlier this year, there were no ticket sales, due to the pandemic.

Palmeiras and Flamengo are looking for the three-time continental championship. Verdão was champion in the 1999 and 2021 seasons, while Rubro-negro won in 1981 and 2019. In Uruguay, on November 27, each fans will be allocated behind a goal, in the Colombes and Amsterdam sectors of the stadium.