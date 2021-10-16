Ticket to the Libertadores final should cost R$1.36 thousand; understand

In search of the continental bi-championship, Verdão faces River Plate for a place in the final

In addition to travel, accommodation and all expenses related to the trip, the Palmeirense who goes to Montevideo to accompany the club in the Libertadores final will have to reserve a large amount for the purchase of the ticket. That’s because Conmebol works so that the tickets destined to the clubs cost 250 dollars (R$1,36 thousand, in the current quotation). The information was released on Marcel Rizzo’s blog at UOL.

The value is considerably higher than that of the 2019 edition, the last one that was sold to the public. At the time, fans of Flamengo and River Plate had to pay 80 dollars (R$340, at the price at the time) to attend the match.

There will still be a meeting with the clubs to deal with logistics and distribution and, at this, the directors must request a reduction in the ticket price – aiming at figures between 100 and 150 dollars (R$545 and R$818, at the current price, respectively). The decision, however, belongs to Conmebol.

For the match, the clubs will be entitled to 50% of the total tickets, not yet confirmed by the Uruguayan government. Currently, the confederation already has the guarantee of around 30,000 fans in the stadium. With that, Palmeiras and Flamengo would share 15 thousand entries.

The match for the Libertadores final is scheduled for November 27th.

