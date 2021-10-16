Tifanny defends Tandara after controversy, but says: ‘Wrong words’

Tifanny, the first trans woman to compete in the Superliga, defended Tandara after the opposition took a stand against the presence of transsexual athletes in women’s volleyball. Even so, the outsider said that the teammate at Osasco “mistaken in the words”.

“She (Tandara) called me later again and I said to her: ‘Friend, relax.’ I think she got her words wrong, but people just got that part. They didn’t get the part that she did everything to get me hired, they didn’t get the part that she called me,” Tiffany told SporTV.

“It’s just like that aunt who sometimes doesn’t accept your marriage, but she respects you at home. And I want this person who respects on my side. If she were so against, I don’t think she would accept me on her team “he declared.

Tiffany also sent a message to Tandara, who remains away from Osasco after an alleged anti-doping rule violation in the final stretch of the Tokyo Olympics.

“Tand, I’m rooting for you. Hope you come back soon and let’s win this Superleague together too huh.”

Tandara’s Comment

In 2018, Tandara issued comments against Tifanny’s presence in volleyball. After three years, the opponent claimed to have the same thoughts on the subject, but said “we respect the opinion of the CBV (Brazilian Volleyball Confederation)”.

“Firstly, I’ll make it very clear that I respect Tifanny, we communicate, we always talk, I have a lot of respect for her, you know? I know about her struggles as a human being, anyway. I really believe that each one has to occupy their space, really, and they have to fight for it. In 2018, I gave an interview, including I was here in Osasco, when I said I didn’t agree. And really, my opinion doesn’t change, because I believe really that’s not fair,” Tandara told the Oz Pod podcast.

“I respect, right? So, I don’t agree, however, I’m part of a group that has the CBV as a volleyball representative and if they, who are the important bodies, have authorized it, I have to respect that opinion. Even if I don’t accept it, even if I don’t agree, I have to respect her. And that’s why I respect her as a human being and today, everything is going well, I can’t wait for us to play together. have with her, I haven’t had that before,” added the opposite.

Tandara even stated that he is against the creation of a bill that would prohibit Tifanny from gambling. However, it does not agree with the presence of other trans athletes in women’s volleyball. She also said she helped Osasco hire Tifanny.

“I agree that she (Tifanny) has to play as long as she wants, because it is an acquired right, but I believe they have no other authorizations, because today we have so many girls who run after them, and I believe that this harms the space , between a trans and a young talent.”