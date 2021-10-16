Tifanny on Tandara: “I think the words were wrong” | volleyball

Tiffany, on Tandara: “If she was so against, she wouldn’t have me on her team”

– She (Tandara) called me later again and I told her: “Friend, don’t worry”. I am a very evolved person at heart. I think I’m here today because I have this huge heart and I know how to understand people. I think she got her words wrong, but people only got that part. They didn’t take the part she did everything to get me hired, they didn’t take the part she called me. It’s like that aunt who doesn’t accept your marriage, but at home she respects you. And I want this person who respects on my side. If she was so against it, I don’t think she would have me on her team. Tand, I’m rooting for you, I hope you come back soon and we will together win this Superleague – said Tifanny.

Tandara returned to take a stand against the presence of transsexual women in women’s volleyball. This week, in an interview with “Oz Pod”, a podcast in the city of Osasco, the Olympic champion reinforced the criticism made in 2018 of not finding the participation of trans women in sports fair, despite stressing that she respects the decision of the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation to release such participation. The player also highlighted the respect for Tifanny, the first and only trans woman in Brazilian professional volleyball.

– First, I’ll make it very clear that I respect Tifanny, we communicate, we always talk, I have a lot of respect for her, you know? I know about her struggles as a human being, anyway. I really believe that each one has to occupy their space, and they have to fight for it. In 2018, I gave an interview, including I was here in Osasco, when I said I didn’t agree. And really that opinion of mine does not change, because I truly believe that it is not fair – said the opposite.

Tandara is serving a provisional suspension for testing positive for the banned substance ostarin in an anti-doping test carried out on 7 July. She was informed of the result in the middle of the Tokyo Olympics and did not play in the last games for Brazil. When she returns to the courts, the Olympic champion will play alongside Tifanny at Osasco.

– It’s very complicated, especially to talk about it, because when I gave this interview, people took it to the other side, saying that I was transphobic. I respect, right? So, I don’t agree, however, I’m part of a group that has the CBV as the volleyball representative and if they, who are the important bodies, they authorized it, I have to respect that opinion. Even if I don’t accept it, even if I don’t agree, I have to respect it. And that’s why I respect her as a human being and today, everything is going well, I can’t wait for us to play together. And it’s an experience I’m going to have with her, I haven’t had that before. We never play together. We play against only – he said.

– Like it or not, her coming to Osasco had a lot of influence on me. Luizomar (Moura, technician) got in touch with me, asked: “Call her”. As I had given this interview back there, it’s something that was kind of there… As I was already part of the team, he called me for us to talk. I was one of the main people to call her and say, “Come play with me. Let’s play together. It will be nice. Let’s have this experience”. So much so that she even jokes: “There’s the pitbull, and I’m the Rottweiler” – said Tandara, remembering her pitbull nickname in Osasco.