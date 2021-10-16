Today’s horoscope: October 16, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your zodiac sign this Saturday, October 16, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Today you will be inclined to want to do everything at your own risk. In principle, there will be nothing wrong, but soon some envy and jealousy will show up, calm down, you can do anything and you will prove it.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 98-90-24-4-49-14-3
Bull
It will be in your home environment and in the couple’s passion, where you will find the contribution you need to accomplish today’s new goals and plans. You get into a really good series, you make the most of it.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 52-15-38-78-26-53-1
Twins
You will feel a great inner oppression based on a kind of anxiety not channeled into the plane of love. Let your instincts take you and everything will happen soon, you will not lack energy or courage.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 69-79-25-19-23-10-12
Cancer
You will be needed in your family circle and you will be obligated to help someone else. You will do everything perfectly. Chance and luck will smile on you, but you used your intuition today.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 74-77-64-8-39-7-95
Lion
Involuntarily, today you will be attracted to a very special person who will open your eyes to an unclear or confusing subject, it will all be surprising and very dynamic, even full of passion.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 66-18-96-42-29-88-75
Virgin
Although your vitality has deteriorated a little, you won’t have the strength to fulfill all your goals. The relationship with the family will be strained but recoverable, your mind is thinking more about the future.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: Salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 73-22-92-72-33-44-85
Lb
You’ll notice a calmer mood today, but the circumstances and situations around you will require you to take your batteries to the max. Don’t leave anything unfinished, or check, today you must close things.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 63-37-31-55-11-16-9
Scorpion
Strong passions will arise from you which, if you don’t control them, will lead you to an excessive display of energies, where you will wear yourself out a lot with short results. Today it requires less and you will earn more.
–Continues after Advertising!–
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 32-21-0-17-80-99-46
Sagittarius
You will be very cheerful, full of humor, but not constant in your attitudes and actions. Your magnetism will be strong and you will attract the one you love the most. You will get very good results from the trips.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 83-97-43-35-30-71-89
Capricorn
You’ll be too busy for travel or mail-related matters of interest to you. Don’t promise or accept the promises of others so quickly, more temperate in everything.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 27-41-68-59-36-54-62
Aquarium
You will be forced to discuss your interests with people who are very closed and rigid. Don’t rush when making decisions, reflect deeply before and after firmly.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 57-86-60-5-48-91-67
–Continues after Advertising!–
Fishes
They will question your words or your actions and this will affect your pride very closely. Control yourself to the last moment in order to set the best example. There will be a meeting with love.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: Israel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 82-47-76-93-81-94-34
Related