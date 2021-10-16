Top hat FC 2021: check out two technical tips per position for round #27 | tips

Let’s go for another round of Cartola FC! The 27th stage of the fantasy game will have all valid games, huh, cardholder, so there will be plenty of good options. But, to help you set your sights on the lineup, we’ve separated 10 names with good scoring potential. There are two players per position. Check out the technical tips. The market for round #27 is open until 6:30 pm (GMT) this Saturday, let’s climb it!