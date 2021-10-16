Top hat FC 2021: check out two technical tips per position for round #27 | tips

Let’s go for another round of Cartola FC! The 27th stage of the fantasy game will have all valid games, huh, cardholder, so there will be plenty of good options. But, to help you set your sights on the lineup, we’ve separated 10 names with good scoring potential. There are two players per position. Check out the technical tips. The market for round #27 is open until 6:30 pm (GMT) this Saturday, let’s climb it!
Mailson (Sport) – C$8.91
- Average of 4.71 points per game
- Sport has the third least leaked defense in the competition, behind Atlético-MG and Flamengo
— Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife
Adversary: Santos, at Arena Pernambuco
Cleiton (Bragantino) – C$9.88
- Accumulate 76 saves in 21 matches
- Face Ceará, who have scored few goals: there are only 22 in the Brasileirão
— Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino
Adversary: Ceará, in Castelão
Nathan Silva (Atlético-MG) – C$ 10.02
- It’s the ex’s law! Has three goals and 36 tackles in Cartola FC 2021
- Won SG in 12 of 22 matches
— Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Antônio Accioly
Marcelo Benevenuto (Fortaleza) – C$ 8.81
- It goes very well with the aerial ball: it has already scored four goals
- Won SG in 10 of 23 matches
— Photo: Andre Durão
Adversary: Chapecoense, at Arena Condá
Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG) – C$9.72
- Average of 5.66 points per game
- Has four assists and 29 tackles in the fantasy game
— Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Antônio Accioly
Vanderson (Grêmio) – C$9.95
- Offensive! Has three goals and three assists at Cartola FC 2021
- It also disarms a lot: there are 50 disarms in 19 matches
— Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
Adversary: Youth, at Arena do Grêmio
Andreas Pereira (Flemish) – C$ 11.37
- In eight fantasy matches, he scored three goals and provided an assist
- Has high average score: 5.17
— Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF
Adversary: Cuiabá, in Maracanã
Lucas Crispim (Fortaleza) – C$ 8.78
- Waiter: has one goal and seven assists at Cartola FC 2021
- Also helps in combat: average of two tackles per game
— Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM
Adversary: Chapecoense, at Arena Condá
Ferreira (Grêmio) – C$ 10.26
- Even with just one goal and one assist, he averages 4.63 points per game
- Accumulate 42 submissions and 18 tackles
— Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio
Adversary: Youth, at Arena do Grêmio
Gabriel (Flemish) – C$ 19.02
- He scored six goals and gave two assists in eight matches
- Scores a lot with submissions: there are 18
— Photo: Wagner Meier/Getty Images
Adversary: Cuiabá, in Maracanã
Saturday 10/16
Chapecoense x Fortaleza
America-MG x Bahia
Sunday 10/17
Palm trees x International
Athletico-PR x Fluminense
guild x youth
Ceará x Bragantino
Atlético-GO x Atlético-MG
Flamengo x Cuiabá
Sport x Santos
Monday, 10/18
São Paulo x Corinthians