trilogy will be this era’s greatest history lesson, says Jamie

Jamie Lee Curtis, protagonist who returned to the franchise halloween again with the trilogy led by David Gordon Green, revealed to Omelet that the final chapter of the saga, Halloween Ends, will have an unexpected outcome. Interviewed next to Andi Matichak, who plays Allyson, the Laurie Strode actress even said the movie series will teach a lot.

Asked what to expect about the 3rd movie, Curtis raised expectations: “I can tell you that you will be shocked with what he means and you will be moved by the message”, he said. The actress continued, even more ambitious: “I think in 30 years people will look back on these three films as the greatest history lesson of this era – more than any cinematic narrative.”

The actress speaks in reference to the themes of each of the films, with the first dealing with the effects of trauma and the second with the herd mentality and revolts in societies around the world. With the director already confirming that Halloween Kills if it will take place in 2022, and will address the pandemic, the third is likely to be in line with very current issues.

“I think this has a lot to do with Danny’s prediction [McBride, roteirista] and David [Gordon Green], in understanding who we are as a society”, completed the actress. Halloween Ends has its premiere scheduled for October 2022.

Before that, the second film in the franchise, Halloween Kills: The Horror Continues, will show how Michael Myers survived the Laurie Strode trap (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her family, in the feature film of 2018, returning once again to make the survivor hell. Co-starred by Judy Greer, and Thomas Mann, the feature is already on display in Brazil.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main pop culture news (t.me/omelete).