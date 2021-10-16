Turnaround? Hernán Crespo returns to São Paulo after dismissal

Hernan Crespo left the command of São Paulo on Wednesday (13). The coach’s departure took a lot of people by surprise. Although the results were not good, no one expected him to be fired before the match against Ceará, scheduled for Thursday, at Morumbi.

By mutual agreement, according to a note issued by São Paulo, the coach and the board opted for the end of the partnership. Hours later, Tricolor announced Rogério Ceni as the new commander in the mission to classify the team for next year’s Copa Libertadores.

After Crespo left, much was speculated on social media. There were rumors that he was boycotted by players. Some have insinuated that Ceni was already settled even before Crespo’s resignation, but none of this seems to be true.

This Friday, Hernán Crespo had lunch with the club president, Julio Casares. It’s more than that. The coach and his technical committee returned to the CT of Barra Funda, in the west side of São Paulo, to say goodbye to players and other club employees.

São Paulo’s official Twitter profile posted photos of Hernán Crespo’s more than special visit. The Argentine shared and thanked the club for what he called an incredible experience. In the first two photos, Crespo appears hugging Calleri, with whom he worked for a short time, and Emiliano Rigoni. Both are Argentineans.

In another image, the coach is shown talking to the players. In the last of them, Crespo is shown greeting Muricy Ramalho, the team’s soccer coordinator and one of the greatest defenders of the Argentine during his time at São Paulo.