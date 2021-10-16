Turtle with two heads and six legs is named after the Olsen twins

A rare case of a two-headed, six-legged turtle has been recorded by US veterinarians.

The animal, a baby born just over two weeks ago, in a sanctuary located in West Barnstable (USA), arrived weighing just six grams and is under the care and investigation of the team at the New England Wildlife Center in Massachusetts.

Each turtle’s head has a name: one is Mary-Kate and the other is Ashley, in reference to the Olsen twins, successful actresses on TV and American cinema.

The reptile is already successful on the center’s social networks, which shared an enthusiastic post. “No, you’re not seeing double! This baby freshwater turtle actually has two heads.”

Exams performed attested that the pup’s condition is similar to that of Siamese twins. That is, they share parts of the body, but they also have independent parts.

The X-ray, for example, revealed that the two spines are connected at the bottom while the two gastrointestinal tracts are separated.

In an interview with the Boston Globe website, the director of the New England Wildlife Centre, Katrina Bergman, assured that the puppy’s health condition is good. He has been growing and gaining weight normally since he arrived on September 22nd.

“We didn’t know if they would be able to eat on their own. We were impressed with the ability of each head to control the legs separately,” said the director.

rare anomaly

According to the explanation, the turtle has a condition called bicephaly and is a rare anomaly that can occur from both genetic and environmental factors that influence an embryo during development.

As with humans, they share parts of their body, but they also have some parts that are independent. Animals with this rare condition do not always survive very long or have a good quality of life.