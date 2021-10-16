“Two Digits in 12 Months, Very High Level”; Understand

× Photo: Leonardo Sá/Senate Agency

The director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank, Bruno Serra, said this morning (15) that inflation at 10.25% in the last 12 months ended in September is at a “very high level”. The statement was given at an online event organized by the Upon Global investment fund.

“Everyone has been talking about inflation in Brazil. Double digits in 12 months, a very high level, including for our history, which is high inflation. [A inflação] It was well behaved until the pandemic, it accelerated a lot in the last 12 months, more than the peers [países emergentes]”, he stated.

Serra also reinforced that the BC will increase interest rates by one percentage point at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom). Currently, the rate is at 6.25% per year.

“There is no commitment to any rate of interest rate increase, greater or lesser [na próxima reunião do Copom, em relação ao sinalizado – 7,25% ao ano]. BC has its models. What the BC saw at the last meeting is that it was not necessary to accelerate the rate of interest rate algae to deliver the target in 2022 and 2023. [indicado, de um ponto percentual de alta em outubro], we see a scenario in which inflation is delivered to the target”, he said.