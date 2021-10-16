Uber launches ‘jumping’ service; know how it works

On Thursday, Uber launched a new racing modality that allows passengers to jump the queue paying a higher price. Called Priority, the service is only available in the cities of Campinas (SP), Curitiba (PR) and Belém (PA).

The price of the new modality is about 20% more expensive than that of an Uber X, depending on the time and place.

Credit: IStockUber launches ‘jumping’ service; know how it works

At first, the modality will only be available in the central regions of the three cities, where the wait for boarding has been longer in recent weeks, according to Uber.

The new service comes at a time when the company sees the number of complaints about race cancellations by drivers growing.

Uber recently banned about 1,600 drivers from the platform for canceling trips because of the value even after they had already accepted the race.

Uber also claims that this will be a way to increase drivers’ earnings, but did not detail how the transfer will work.

How the new Uber service works

To request a trip with the new service, users simply access the Uber application, enter the start and destination locations for the race and choose the Priority option among those displayed on the screen.

The application highlights that the opening hours are not fixed and follows the dynamics of movement in the city. Choosing to use Uber Priority is optional, meaning partners are free to decide whether or not to accept travel.