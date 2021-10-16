Ubisoft bets on É o Tchan music to promote Far Cry 6 (that’s right)

I bet you weren’t expecting this

Ubisoft Brasil published last Thursday (14) a new promotional video for Far Cry 6 with the special participation of It’s the tchan with a custom song called It’s Tchan in Yara. Yes, that’s exactly what you read, see the full music video below to see how the result turned out:

The video has a total of exactly 4 minutes and has the participation of Compadre Washington and beto jamaica, who sing on the island of Yara, where Far Cry 6 takes place. The mixture of game aspects with the characteristic aspect of É o Tchan really stands out, with the right to choreographies.

There’s not much more to say about the video, and I think this is one of the cases where you’d better see it for yourself to see what the result looks like. In the youtube video description the following is written:

“For the release of ‘Far Cry 6’ we called none other than É Tchan to discover the island of Yara! They who have been to Egypt, Hawaii and so many places will now bring down El Presidente!”

“For the release of ‘Far Cry 6’ we called none other than É Tchan to discover the island of Yara! They who have been to Egypt, Hawaii and so many places will now bring down El Presidente!”

Far Cry 6 was recently released, still at the beginning of the month of October 7th, for almost any platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, in addition to the Streaming services Amazon Luna and Google Stay.



– Continues after advertising –

An interesting point for those who have a PC Gamer to play Far Cry 6 is that the platform received two technologies that are not present in consoles: lighting by Ray Tracing in real time and FidelityFX Super Resolution. Here on Adrenaline, weWe’ve already shown how these technologies fare and how the game behaves in systems from different levels in this analysis here:

If you want to buy the PC version you can purchase the game for R$249.99 through the Epic Games Store or you can even take advantage of the latest R$40 discount coupon to buy Far Cry 6 for 209.99. For consoles, you can buy the digital versions or physical versions on Amazon, for example, where the game costs between R$260.90 and R$307.00.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Olhar Digital Source: Ubisoft Brasil