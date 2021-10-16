UFC: Andrei Arlovski promises to “teach a lesson” on Carlos Boi in the Octagon | combat

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski goes up to the Octagon this Saturday to face Brazilian Carlos Boi in Las Vegas. With 22 years of career, the veteran recalled, in a press conference this week, how it was to be challenged by Boi until Ultimate finally married the confrontation between them.

– Almost every day, there were some messages (from him): “Hey, come on Arlovski… bla bla bla”. I said ok if it was him. I do not care.

At 42, Arlovski guarantees that he made a great camp for the dispute against the Brazilian, and promised to teach his opponent a lesson.

– I don’t mind (being a veteran). I’m not 25, unfortunately, and I don’t care who’s coming, and in what language, whether it’s professional or not. I know I had a great camp. My coaches did their homework and I’m ready for a fight. I’ll teach him a lesson inside the octagon. That’s it, or I might lose a fight. This is the heavyweight division, and everyone says, “You can win the whole fight, but one punch can decide everything,” so if I’m going to impose my game and have my hands up, everything will be fine.

In the duel against Boi, Arlovski will complete his 36th fight in the organization, becoming the third athlete with more participations in the event, only behind Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller. The former champion guarantees that he still dreams big when thinking about the future of his career.

– I just found out that I’m the third person with the most fights in UFC history. Look, I’m still young, I have many years to go. I need to rebuild my career. Remember my last four opponents were newcomers. I want to fight someone in the top 10 or top 5. At least until I’m 45 I think I’ll be fine. 45 or 45 and a half, maybe 46. Let’s see!

UFC Ladd vs Dumont service

O Combat transmits the “UFC Ladd x Dumont” live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 5:20 pm (Brasilia time) with the “Combat Warming“. O Combat.com it’s the SportTV3 show the first two fights live, and the website follows the event in real time.

UFC Ladd x Dumont

October 16, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (20h, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Aspen Ladd x Norma Dumont

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Boi

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez

Flyweight: Manon Fiorot x Mayra Sheetara

Featherweight: Nate Landwehr x Ludovit Klein

PRELIMNAR CARD (5:35 pm, Brasília time):

Middleweight: Andrew Sanchez vs Bruno Blindado

Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev

Flyweight: Luana Dread x Lupina Godinez

Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis

Strawweight: Istela Nunes x Ariane Sorriso