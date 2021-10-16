UFC: Carlos Boi makes a tense face with Arlovski, and Norma and Ladd confirm main event | combat

It’s not possible to say that the ones faced on the eve of the UFC this next Saturday, in Las Vegas, were on fire this Friday, but Carlos Boi and Andrei Arlovski left some tension in the air in the first face-to-face meeting. In a heavyweight clash (under 120.7kg), they are the main co-fight on this weekend’s card.

The main event had a friendly face after Norma Dumont and Aspen Ladd confirmed their weights. The two were smiling as they came face to face and greeted each other on stage.

Another five Brazilians made calm faces after the weigh-in. Mayra Sheetara and Manon Fiorot faced each other respectfully, but without compliments. Bruno Blindado and Andrew Sanchez kept their distance in the face, but greeted each other in the end. Luana Dread and Lupita Godinez repeated this same script. And Ariane Sorriso made a serious face in front of Istela Nunes, but then they embraced.

O Combat transmits the “UFC Ladd x Dumont” live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 5:15 pm (Brasilia time) with the “Combat Warming“. O Combat.com it’s the SportTV3 show the first two fights live, and the website follows the event in real time.

At the official weigh-in on Saturday’s UFC eve, one of the scheduled fights was cancelled. Julian Marquez was removed from the card – for health problems unrelated to Covid-19 – and the fight with Jordan Wright – who weighed himself within the middleweight limit – will not happen again. As for the seven Brazilians selected, all confirmed their duels and stayed within the limits of their categories.

Fighters coming from bantamweight (up to 61.7kg) who will fight at featherweight (up to 66.2kg), Norma Dumont (66kg) and Aspen Ladd (65.8kg) were below the limit and confirmed the main event in Las Vegas.

In the main co-fight, at heavyweight (up to 120.7kg), Brazilian Carlos Boi hit 117.5kg, and showed that the diet had the greatest effect. More athletic this time, he was 1.6kg below what he weighed in the previous fight, in June. The fighter from Feira de Santana-BA will arrive heavier for the confrontation with Andrei Arlovski, who weighed 111.1kg right before Boi.

The other fight with a Brazilian on the main card will be at flyweight (under 57.2kg). French Manon Fiorot hit 56.9kg, while Minas Gerais fighter Mayra Sheetara was at the limit of 57.2kg. On the scale, Sheetara looked quite weakened by the weight cut.

On the preliminary card, at flyweight (under 57.2kg), Luana Dread hit 56.9kg and recalled the movie “Black Panther” when she made the gesture of greeting from the people of Wakanda, with her hands clenched into fists and her arms crossed over the chest. She will face Mexican Lupita Godinez, who last Saturday beat Silvana Gómez Juárez at straw weight. She hit 55.1kg, that is, 2.1kg, below the flies.

Three more Brazilians fight on the preliminary card. In the middleweight division (under 84.4kg), Bruno Blindado and his opponent Andrew Sanchez were equal at 83.9kg. And for the fight that opens the event, at straw weight (under 52.6kg), Istela Nunes got 51.9kg and Ariane Sorriso got 52.4kg.

Check the weights of all athletes:

MAIN CARD

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Aspen Ladd (65.8kg) x Norma Dumont (66kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Andrei Arlovski (111.1kg) x Carlos Boi (117.5kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Jim Miller (70.3kg) x Erick Gonzalez (70.3kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Manon Fiorot (56.9kg) x Mayra Sheetara (57.2kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Nate Landwehr (66kg) x Ludovit Klein (66kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Andrew Sanchez (83.9kg) x Bruno Armored (83.9kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Danny Roberts (77.3kg) x Ramazan Emeev (77.6kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Luana Dread (56.9kg) x Lupita Godinez (55.1kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Danaa Batgerel (61.2kg) x Brandon Davis (61.7kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.6kg): Istela Nunes (51.9kg) x Ariane Sorriso (52.4kg)

All athletes were entitled to one pound (0.454kg) of tolerance in their weights, as no fight in the event is valid for a belt.