under the duvet, Lary Bottino invests in Bil Araújo

Lary Bottino, the last participant to join “A Fazenda 13”, has not limited himself to trying to approach Bil Araújo. This Friday afternoon (15), the digital influencer and the ex-BBB lay side by side and talked about love, under the duvet. The moment counted with advances from the friend of Gui Araújo. At the time, she emphasized that love is natural and that there is no reason to hide the feeling.

The physical educator questioned how long the person does not have a relationship with another man. “There was no time to do crazy things, I ended my relationship in April”, answered. Anitta’s ex-friend asked the model if he had a relationship with anyone before joining the Record TV reality show. “I prefer to stay single, loose as rice”, joked the pawn, who was already nominated once for the Roça.

Throughout the conversation, the former MTV said she doesn’t consider herself a person in love. “I’m much cuter and more affectionate”, he pointed out. Bil Araújo, on the other hand, stated that he is a detached person, but that he is also in love. Lary Bottino then made a discreet pickup line to his fellow inmate. “It’s cute to be in love, no need to hide”, she stated, as the model watched her.

This isn’t the first time the digital influencer has shown interest in the ex-BBB. In early October, the famous spoke with the physical educator in the tree house, and he didn’t limit himself to daring caressing one of his colleague’s legs.. The moment of relaxation was taken in sport by him, who even stretched so that every part of his body was explored by the famous woman.

Continues after advertising

The rapprochement between Lary Bottino and Bil Araújo has divided the audience of “A Fazenda 13”, which is not limited to criticism. “I can’t believe this Lary is going to mess up the almost couple [Bil e Erika]. He disdained Bil when he came in and now lives hanging around his neck. Insufferable girl creed”, fired Sandra Commentt, in a post on Twitter. “Lary is doing it on purpose, jumped on Bil and looked at Erika. Dangerous and short girl”, said a Twitter user, identified as Rosa.

Recently, Lary Bottino revealed that she was abused on the reality show “On Vacation with the Ex”, produced and exhibited by MTV Brasil. In “The Farm 13”, the digital influencer said that the act would have occurred after one of the parties, when drunk, decided to sleep in the same bed as a friend. The man’s name was not revealed.

“I was crazy [bêbada] and I felt like he was running his hand over my drawing [curvas do corpo]. The other day, I didn’t have the heart to talk to anyone about what happened. Then, after I talked to him, he asked for forgiveness and said he didn’t remember, but he doesn’t drink”, said the famous, who at the time, said he had not received support from MTV to report abuse in the make-out show.

In time, the IN OFF sought out MTV to obtain a position from the station on the statements of the participant of “A Fazenda 13”. However, the broadcaster did not return all contact attempts. Lary Bottino entered the Record TV reality show after the withdrawal of rapper Fernanda Medrado, in the second week of confinement.