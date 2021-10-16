Unicórnio has already done dubbing and we separate everything we know about it in ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ | The Masked Singer Brazil

She was voted best of the night, won most of her matches and reached the final of The Masked Singer Brasil! Unicórnio told us in the semifinal that they have already done dubbing and we separated a video with information about Ivete Sangalo and the trajectory of this participant – which Rodrigo Lombardi says is sure who she is. Give the play:
Check out Unicorn’s journey at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’
“There is already the presence of that character. In performance, voice, choice of songs…”
Ivete lies on the bed at Unicorn’s performance — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro
The judges’ hunches 🤩
Aline Barros, Aline Wirley, Any Gabrielly, Carol Biasin, Flay, Isadora Pompeu, Luísa Sonza, Manu Gavassi, Mariana Nolasco, Priscilla Alcantara, Simony and Wanessa Camargo
Some hunches from the audience 🤩
Jeniffer Nascimento, Larissa Manoela, Manu Gavassi, Priscilla Alcantara and Wanessa Camargo
Taís Araujo and Rodrigo Lombardi dance ‘Single Ladies’ at Unicórnio’s performance. — Photo: Playback/Globoplay
Unicorn’s tips 🦄
- Favorite flower: peony
- “I used to live among goblins and fairies. That’s why I love everything that’s colorful. You knew me when I was a kid, but as Sandy says, I grew up and now I’m a woman.”
- “I don’t have kids, but I’m the mother of a girl pet”
- Afraid of the dark
- The more soap, the better. Use two soaps to shower. She loves perfume and what people call exaggeration she calls a lifestyle
Unicórnio shows ‘Eu Já’ sign on ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro
- “I’ve been confined to a house, on a reality show”
- “French fries and baião de two are not lacking in a Unicorn’s diet. But, in my defense, the sport is part of my life. And here’s one more tip: I’ve competed in volleyball! Isn’t there the skate fairy? There’s also the volleyball unicorn”
- Two lies and one truth: “I used to live abroad / I was a model / I love directing”
- “I’ve been through a few and good ones, I’ve even had to deal with rats. I do several things at the same time and I don’t finish any. There are people who say that unicorn blood is an eternal source of life and youth, I think too”
Unicorn shines on stage at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: TV Globo
- Mysterious box: headset
- “I have a lot of presence on the internet, it’s a good thing wi-fi is right here in the enchanted land. I love taking a selfie. My career has always been a lot of fun, but I didn’t go on a roller coaster, I went into a cave and got stuck there. That was my cousin, Uni”
- I never/I already – Taís Araujo asked Unicórnio: “Have you ever dubbed a movie, a cartoon character?” Answer: “I already”
Unicorn plays piano on stage at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro
