Unimed Rio Preto remembers Doctor’s Day with 50 years of tradition and quality of care | Unimed Rio Preto Advertising Special

Completing 50 years of tradition and success in the care of its patients, Unimed Rio Preto has a lot to celebrate. In addition to the recognition for quality care, the cooperative celebrates an important date for its entire team: the Doctor’s Day, remembered throughout the country on Monday, October 18th.

With a large network of accredited hospitals and clinics, the company differentiates itself with renowned professionals in various specialties, providing assistance in preventive medicine, clinical analysis laboratory and corporate health programs.

2 of 3 Espaço Viver Bem offers a wide range of patient care — Photo: Luís Felipe Regis Espaço Viver Bem offers a wide range of patient care — Photo: Luís Felipe Regis

In addition, it has the Unimed Health Complex, which includes 24-hour Adult and Child Emergency Care, which won the gold seal “Level 3 of Excellence in Management” by the National Accreditation Organization (ONA).

The presenter Marcos Paiva went there to visit the unit and spoke with the president of Unimed Rio Preto, Dr. José Luis Crivellin (CRM 56.586), who spoke about the cooperative’s 50th anniversary campaign and its incredible trajectory thanks to the team’s efforts doctor. See the program this Saturday (16).

3 of 3 Marcos Paiva and the president of Unimed Rio Preto, Dr. José Luis Crivellin — Photo: TV TEM Marcos Paiva and the president of Unimed Rio Preto, Dr. José Luis Crivellin — Photo: TV TEM

All these services were made to guarantee complete treatment to the beneficiaries in their needs. For this reason, Espaço Viver Bem offers several services, such as physiotherapy, nutrition, speech therapy, psychology and occupational therapy.

The Unimed #cuidardevc Space, on the other hand, is another system that offers services such as Health Management, Elderly Health and the Vaccine Center, serving the general public. To learn more about infrastructure and health plans, visit: www.unimedriopreto.com.br.

