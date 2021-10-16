URGENT! Nasdaq Approves First US Bitcoin ETF

Nasdaq, a US technology exchange, would have approved the first Bitcoin ETF (BTC) on US soil. That’s what a supposed communiqué that is being shared via the cryptosphere on Twitter claims

The ETF in question is the Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF, created by the manager Valkyrie. According to the Nasdaq statement, the fund’s shares will be listed as soon as it obtains official approval.

However, the supposed approval means that Nasdaq has agreed to list the fund’s shares. To be actually traded, the ETF must be approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Approval causes new high in Bitcoin

There is still no confirmation on social media or the Nasdaq website, but the news spread quickly in the cryptosphere. The announcement was echoed by names such as investor Anthony Pompliano and Ciara Sun, investment leader at Huobi.

“The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF has been approved by NASDAQ and is awaiting the SEC’s decision. Folks, we are a hairsbreadth from the finish line (at ETF approval). More good news is on the way.” said Sun.

The Nasdaq has approved the Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF, but no word from the SEC yet. Last tweet wasn’t clear so I deleted it. This one clarifies 🙂 — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) October 15, 2021

Immediately, the effect of the news gave new impetus to the price of BTC, which was already on the rise this Friday (15th). At the time of writing this text, the cryptocurrency is operating at a strong increase of 7.63% and worth US$ 61,544.

This is the first time the price has broken the $60,000 barrier since the historic high in April. Therefore, the cryptocurrency is less than 5% away from its historic high of almost $64,000.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF is a fund that invests in BTC futures, that is, it fits the molds of an ETF requested by the current SEC management. As reported by CriptoFácil, the SEC would have approved at least two ETFs, which may begin trading in October.

