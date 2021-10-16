Uruguayan Federation Considers Dismissing Óscar Tabárez, and Diego Aguirre’s Name Gains Strength | soccer

The sequence of bad results of the Uruguayan team in the qualifiers for the World Cup opened the possibility of coach Óscar Tabárez falling. The heads of the Uruguayan federation study alternatives in the market in case of replacement, and one of the favorites for the post is Diego Aguirre, from Inter.

According to sources heard by ge, the coach colorado has not received any contact or proposal so far. Executive director Paulo Bracks also denied that Aguirre had received any invitation from the Uruguayan federation.

Diego Aguirre is experiencing a good phase at the helm of Inter. In his second spell with the team – in 2015, he reached the semifinals of the Libertadores -, he is making a recovery campaign in Brasileirão and will have the chance to enter the G-6 this weekend in case of a positive result against Palmeiras.

1 of 1 Aguirre celebrates a good moment at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter Aguirre celebrates a good moment at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter

Ovación, Uruguay’s leading sports newspaper, brought the information this saturday that the Uruguayan federation intends to define the course of the selection in the coming days. With a history of having commanded the country’s under-20 team and being one of the main names in the country in the role, Aguirre emerges as one of the main alternatives to Tabárez.

Former defender and also with passages in the Uruguayan youth teams, Fabián Coito is another name pointed out by Ovación as a possible replacement in charge of Celeste.