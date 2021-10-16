US Agency Approves Janssen Vaccine Booster Dose – News

The Scientific Committee of the FDA (Food and Drug Administration – regulatory agency of the United States) authorized, on Friday (15), the application of the booster dose in all Americans over 18 years old who received the Covid-19 vaccine Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson. The immunizing agent must be given two months after the first dose.

The vaccine is given in a single dose. But at the end of last month, the drugmaker presented results of a study showing that a second application, given about two months after the first, increased protection from 70% to 94%.

This is the first authorization in the United States of an extra dose of protection against Covid-19 approved for people over 18 years of age. Until then, the booster with Pfizer and Moderna had only been released for the elderly and people with immune system problems.

Pfizer has asked the FDA to extend it to all people over 16, but the regulatory agency has decided to limit the scope of the authorization on the grounds that evidence has shown that the enhancement is beneficial to older people and those exposed to higher risk.

More than 15 million Americans have received this immunization, according to the latest data from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to data from the Ministry of Health, more than 4.78 million Brazilians were vaccinated with Janssen. Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) has not received any request from the laboratory to analyze the application of a booster dose of the immunizing agent.