US Netflix employees to protest transphobic speeches in particular by Dave Chappelle

Officials, both transgender and supporters of the cause, plan to rally next Wednesday (20th) in Los Angeles to protest transphobic speaking in Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special ‘Closing’, and against the co-response. Platform CEO Ted Sarandos on all the controversy.

The controversy began after Dave Chappelle made several homophobic and transphobic comments on his comedy special. “In this country, you can shoot and kill [um homem], but it can’t hurt the feelings of a gay person,” he said. Other comments about gender and sexuality were also distilled.

With negative repercussions from several artists, including those involved in the fight against gender violence, the co-CEO of Netflix made the following comment: “It’s never good when people are hurt, especially our colleagues (…) Some of our talents can join with others to ask for removal from the show in the next few days. We won’t do that,” Sarandos fired.

He continued: “Chappelle is one of the most popular comedians these days, and we have an old deal with him. His latest special also generated controversy and is our most watched and awarded stand-up to date (…) Many of you asked us what the limit of hate is. We don’t allow titles that incite hatred or violence on Netflix, and we don’t believe ‘Closing’ does that,” he concludes.

Due to all these events, the employees decided to organize a demonstration against the platform to have its content removed. “Trans lives matter. Trans rights matter. And, as an organization, Netflix has continually failed to demonstrate deep care in our mission to entertain the world, repeatedly releasing content that harms the trans community and continually failing to create content that represents and enhances trans content. We can and must do better!” said a message left by the leader of Netflix’s trans employees, released by The Verge.

With information from NBC News.

