US offers compensation to relatives of victims of drone attack in Kabul in August

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon this week offered a series of payments to the family of ten civilians killed in a US drone air strike in Kabul in August amid the chaotic withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan.

In a statement released late on Friday, the agency also revealed that, in addition to payments, it will work with the State Department to support members of the affected family who are interested in moving to the US.





According to the New York Times, the offer was made Thursday night by Under Secretary of Defense for Public Policy Colin Kahl to Steven Kwon, president of Nutrition and Education International (NEI), a non-governmental organization whose mission is combat malnutrition and hunger, which employed Zemari Ahmadi, wrongly pointed out by American intelligence as a potential terrorist.

On Aug. 29, an American drone launched an attack on the house where Ahmadi lived, leaving nine others from the same family dead, including seven children. According to preliminary intelligence information, he was preparing a vehicle with explosives for another terrorist attack in the Afghan capital — days earlier, the city had been the target of an attack at the airport, leaving more than 180 people dead, including many people trying to flee the country. after the Taliban took power.

However, as US authorities would acknowledge weeks later, Ahmadi was not a member of the Islamic State of Khorasan terrorist group responsible for the bombing at the airport, but just a civilian loading his vehicle with gallons of water. Initially, while sustaining the version that the attack was against a legitimate target, General Mark Milley, head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, went so far as to say that secondary explosions proved that the car was loaded with explosives.

Investigations later showed that the second explosion was likely caused by a gas canister in the backyard, or by the vehicle’s fuel tank.

“The Doctor. Kahl pointed out that the attack was a tragic mistake and that Mr. Zemari Ahmadi and the others who were killed were innocent victims, who bore no guilt and were not linked to the Islamic State of Khorasan or posed threats to US forces,” said John Kirby, a Defense Department spokesman, in a statement. .

The statement came after criticism by Ahmadi’s relatives, accusing US authorities of not providing clarifications or talking about financial compensation and in the form of US residence permits. The amounts were not set, but the New York Times revealed that Congress had released $3 million annually in payments for damages or deaths caused by the action of US forces in Afghanistan. Details of how many people would benefit from the visas were also not disclosed.