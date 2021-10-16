US Securities and Exchange Commission Approves First Bitcoin Futures ETF

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved this Friday (15) the first exchange-traded fund, ETF, of bitcoin futures (BTC).

Expectations for approval were high since the beginning of the month, which made the cryptocurrency go from $42,000 to $62,000, close to its historic high.

The first request for approval of a fund traded on a bitcoin exchange was made in 2013. Since then, there have been several requests rejected by the US CVM.

Recently, Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC, expressed his interest in reviewing futures-linked bitcoin ETF applications under the Corporate Investment Act of 1940.

This Friday (15), the American Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, accepted the request for registration of the Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF, created by manager Valkyrie, and referred to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Also on Friday (15) the US Securities and Exchange Commission issued an amended post-effective prospectus that prepares the approval of the first Bitcoin futures fund traded on the US stock exchange, created by the manager ProShares.

The decision should take effect next Monday (18), the last day of the deadline for final approval.

The fund’s launch is the culmination of a nearly decade-long campaign for the ETF industry, with assets of $6.7 trillion.

Digital currency advocates have sought approval as a confirmation of acceptance of cryptocurrencies since Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the twins best known for their participation in Facebook history, made the first registration application for a bitcoin ETF in 2013.

Approval was years out of reach for issuers who, amid a series of false signs of progress and outright rejections, tried to get a variety of different structures approved for trading.

Over the years, there have been plans for funds that intended to invest in bitcoins through a digital vault or that could use leverage to boost returns. Others sought to mitigate bitcoin’s famous volatility, a key concern for the SEC.

The SEC has argued in the past that the cryptocurrency market poses too many risks for investors. The agency has expressed concern that prices could be manipulated and liquidity insufficient, and that drastic bitcoin price swings could cause heavy losses for retail investors.

with Bloomberg

See the document: