Valve decides to ban all NFT/blockchain games from Steam

Valve has updated its developer and partner policies recently and one of the additions was the ban on game publications or “applications created with blockchain technology that carry or allow trading with cryptocurrencies or NFTs“. The initial disclosure was in the Age of Rust game profile, one of those that will be banned for offering NFT.

In a post, the profile says that “we have been notified that Steam will be ‘kicking’ all blockchain games on the platform, including Age of Rust, because NFTs have values.” According to the game developers, “the point of view of Steam Steam is that items have values ​​and they don’t allow items that might have real value on their platform.”

Age of Rust, which is slated to be released next year, will have puzzles to be solved and will reward players with NFTs. For the studio “NFT and blockchain games are the future”. Although Valve’s new decision will remove many games (mostly unknown to the public) from circulation, thesome comments are “well done”.

The comments are like “(Valve) is doing some things right that most companies don’t”, “great news for all honest developers”, “lol, Valve is still good”, “now I can rest knowing that the Steam cares about the environment” among several other comments. Some, I would say, quite heavy.



NFT (non fungible token / non fungible token) can be anything physical or digital like images, music and items in a game, for example. An NFT can be something unique, like a painting, or an item like any other, like cards. These items can be traded using blockchain, in addition to allowing the seller to monitor who owns the file. An example of a successful NFT that sold for 300,000 ethereum is the Nyan Cat GIF.

Even though the Age of Rust developers’ argument is in relation to real values, this goes against transactions involving items in games like CS:GO, PUBG, among others. One of Steam’s rivals, the Epic Store, has already said, through CEO Tim Sweeney, that it has no interest in NFTs. Valve has not yet commented on the new measures.

