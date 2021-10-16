Vasco x Coritiba: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

In a game with a First Division look, Vasco and Coritiba face off this Saturday afternoon, at 4:30 pm, in São Januário. For the team from Rio, which seeks to get closer to the access zone, the match gained a decisive air. In a more comfortable situation, the leader Thigh tries to win again after three rounds of stumbling.

The clash will receive the largest audience in São Januário since the gradual return of fans to the stadium was allowed. Vasco provided 7,700 tickets. Just over 6,000 were sold in advance.

In the first round, the clubs tied for 1-1 at Couto Pereira. For eight years, Vasco has not beaten Coritiba. The last Rio de Janeiro victory in the clash was in 2013.

After winning three in a row and getting closer to the G-4, the Vasco saw his reaction interrupted by the loss to Sampaio Corrêa, in the last round. In São Januário, however, the idea is to show that the result was just an unexpected stumble, but the team is still in a good moment. The club is in eighth, with 43 points, seven from the access zone after the games this Friday.

O Coritiba comes from a 3-0 loss to Cruzeiro, at home. Before, the team alviverde accumulated two consecutive draws against Remo (0-0, away) and Confiança (1-1, home). The last thigh-white victory in Serie B was against Guarani by 1-0, on September 25, at Couto Pereira.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the game, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Lédio Carmona, PC Oliveira and Ricardinho.

2 out of 5 Likely lineups — Photo: Arte/ge Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge

Vasco – coach Fernando Diniz

Still without Andrey, who had a malaise during the week, and did not complete his physical recovery after a thigh injury, Fernando Diniz must keep the same team that started against Sampaio Corrêa. The tendency is for Zeca and Riquelme to play the flanks, Bruno Gomes to play as the first defensive midfielder and Gabriel Pec to be kept in attack. The news on the bench is on account of Léo Jabá, who embezzled the team in the last two rounds due to back pain.

Probable lineup: Vanderlei, Zeca, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê; Gabriel Pec, Morato and Cano.

who is out: Andrey (physical reconditioning); Sarrifiore and Michel (medical department); Miranda (suspended for doping)

hanging: Vanderlei, Leandro Castan, Ricardo Graça, Bruno Gomes, Nenê and Fernando Diniz.

3 out of 5 Vasco’s likely squad against Coritiba — Photo: ge Probable casting of Vasco against Coritiba — Photo: ge

Coritiba – coach: Gustavo Morínigo

The Paraguayan coach has the return of striker Waguininho, who was out for three games with muscle pain in his thigh – he should stay on the bench. On the other hand, midfielder Matheus Sales felt his knee and is left out. Val also complained of muscle pain and disputes the permanence between the starters with Gustavo Bochecha.

Probable lineup: Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Val (Gustavo Bochecha) and Robinho; Igor Paixão, Rafinha and Léo Gamalho

4 out of 5 Probable Coritiba x Vasco — Photo: arte/ge Probable Coritiba x Vasco — Photo: arte/ge

Embezzlement: Nathan Ribeiro (transition); Matheus Sales and Edson Carioca (medical department)

hanging: Wilson, Nathan Ribeiro, Wellington Carvalho, Willian Farias, Matheus Sales, Val, Rafinha, Igor Paixão and Gustavo Morínigo.

5 out of 5 Arbitration Presentation — Photo: Infographics Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infographics