Very close: see what still needs to be done for the Seleção to secure a spot in its 22nd World Cup | Brazilian Team

There is very little left for the advance classification of Brazil. If in 2018 it came four rounds in advance – after the victory over Paraguay in the 14th round -, in this qualifier for Qatar, in 2022, the place for another World Cup has a chance of happening even earlier, in the 13th round – with only 12 games played by the national team.

+ National Team Ranking: Raphinha takes the lead in the average score in the qualifiers

Brazil faces Colombia, on November 11, in São Paulo, at Corinthians stadium, and can leave the field with a stamped passport. But it will depend on another result.

1 of 1 Formation of the team that had a great performance against Uruguay — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Formation of the team that had great performance against Uruguay — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Without depending on any result, a victory against Colombia, in the next round, and a draw with Argentina, in the following game, are enough for Brazil to qualify for its 22nd Cup.

How would it be possible to qualify already with a victory over Colombia:

If Brazil beat Colombia, it will go to 34 points. Which means to say that the Colombians, currently fourth in the table, would only reach 31 points.

Should Uruguay fail to beat Argentina, they too could only top 32 points, winning all of their remaining five matches.

+ Raphinha reduces dependence on Neymar and is the fifth greatest dribbler in Brazil after three games

In case of equality in the number of points, the tie-breaking criteria are as follows, in this order: goal difference, pro goals, head-to-head (away goal has weight 2), points system for sportsmanship (first yellow card is – 1 point, second yellow/red is -3 points, straight red is -4 points, yellow then straight red is -5 points) and FIFA draw.

In the current format, Brazil had its best campaign in the Qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup, when it scored 41 points. In the current tournament, the team has 31 points, with seven games still to play.