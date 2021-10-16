Viação Cometa will operate Scania Natural Gas road buses

According to the manufacturer’s executive, the vehicle will travel within the State of São Paulo

ADAMO BAZANI/JESSICA MARQUES

Scania’s bus director, Silvio Munhoz, revealed this Friday morning, October 15, 2021, at a press conference with the participation of Transport Journal, that the JCA Group will operate in 2022 a road model of the brand powered by Natural Gas.

The bus must have a Busscar body

According to Munhoz, the operation will take place on a state route within São Paulo via Viação Cometa, one of the largest companies that make up the group.

Operations will be in the form of tests.

“We have just entered into an agreement with the JCA Group to put a gas unit in a proof of concept, a K 320 4X2 model that will run, in principle, with Natural Gas Vehicles, but we will also make an effort to be able to have the opportunity of proof of concept with biomethane, which has a much greater contribution to sustainability” – said Munhoz.

The executive said that the model will follow the standards of the JCA Group. The start will still be in the first half of 2022.

“This will happen on a state route in São Paulo, probably with Viação Cometa, already in the first half of 2022. This chassis will already be produced and then framed in the JCA standard to be able to run and show the JCA Group what other customers do. they have already recognized: that it is a viable solution in Brazil, not only for the sustainability aspect, with a reduction in local contamination and global contamination, but also for the economic aspect. It is a product that fits the Brazilian scenario at the expense of other fuel alternatives that we also offer”

The K 320 4×2 model has a Euro 6 rear thruster (Brazil is in the Euro 5 emission law) of 320 horsepower. Its engine is Otto Cycle (the same concept as cars) and powered 100% by gas and biomethane, or a mixture of both.

The model has a range of 300 km.

How did the Transport Journal, in February 2021, Turis Silva Transportes, from the south of the country, started operating a bus of the same model, with a Marcopolo body.

Remember:

https://diariodotransporte.com.br/2021/02/05/scania-vai-entregar-primeiro-onibus-rodoviario-fretamento-a-gas-natural-euro-6-para-a-turis-silva-carroceria- e-marcopolo-com-biosafe-against-a-covid-19/

Adamo Bazani and Jessica Marques, journalists specializing in transport

Related