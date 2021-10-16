Victor confesses that he threw yogurt at Rico to make VT – The Farm

Room eliminated in The Farm 13, Victor Pecoraro spoke about his trajectory and commented on the main controversies of the reality show during the Live of Eliminated this Friday (15), which was broadcast by TikTok and social networks from The farm, under the command of Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie.

Early in the chat, Lucas Selfie wanted to know the reason for the elimination from Victor’s point of view.

“I was eliminated because I went to Roça, right?”, joked the ex-pawn.

After the prank, Victor declared that he was betrayed by Bil.

“He preferred to save Dynho. I was disappointed”, he revealed.

And speaking of conflicts at headquarters, Victor witnessed the moment he threw yogurt at Rico Melquiades after the comedian squandered the coffee powder and sparked the season’s first big bullshit.

“Rico does things without thinking and since the first week he had already caused me. Called me a sucker on national television. I felt offended and took the opportunity to do a VT”, he confessed.

Victor confessed that he regretted his attitude and for that reason apologized to Rico.

“It wasn’t an act of anger. I had no intention of humiliating you. It was a teasing moment”, he explained.

The troubled relationship with Solange and Tati Quebra Barraco was also featured on Live.

The actor immediately sniped: “This is the duo eat and sleep”.

Annoyed with the attitudes of the people in the confinement, Victor gave his opinion on Tati Quebra Barraco’s temperament.

“It’s arrogant. No charisma. Does not accept to hear. If you think you are the owner of reason. It’s impossible to have a dialogue, it raises the voice for everything”, he needled.

hat of truth

Victor participated in the painting, the Chapéu da Verdade, sponsored by Seda.

With each response from the pawn, the hat revealed the result. Check out some of the controversial questions:

– Is milk ‘Rich’ in benefits?

“Lie,” he declared.

– Bil rhymes with “betrayal”?

“Rhymes,” he confessed.

– Actor doesn’t lie, actor plays. True or false?

“False”, he criticized.

burning pawn

to animate the live, Victor was sincere in the dynamic “Queima Peão”. The first one chosen to be thrown into the fireplace was Dynho Alves.

“He is a plant within the game”, he revealed.

The second was Lary Bottino.

“No personality. It’s a puppet”, he justified.

The third was Solange Gomes.

“She has no arguments. There is a lot of wrong gossip”, he commented.

The former pawn got excited and decided to put the photo of several colleagues on the fire, including his: Bil Araujo, Marina Ferrari, MC Gui, Gui Araujo, Erasmo Viana, Valentina, Tiago Piquilo and Liziane Gutierrez.

Agent of Chaos or Golden Soap Maker?

To end the live, Lucas Selfie announced the result of the public vote on Victor’s placement.

With 68%, the actor won the “soap maker” trophy.

