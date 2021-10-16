Victor Pecoraro makes homophobic comment about Rico

by

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

10/16/2021 10:44 amUpdated on 10/16/2021 10:47 am

Victor Pecoraro, the knockout of the week from A Fazenda 13, had a chat with Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie and made a homophobic comment about Rico Melquiades.

The actor was talking about Rico’s attitudes: “If it were a man in his place, he would undoubtedly be seen as a sexist. Now, because he’s gay…”, and was interrupted by Selfie: “Gay isn’t men?”.

Victor continued: “Yes, but the weight of him being gay is different from a man, for example, because everything he did, people always ran their hands over his head, and other people in the house, who I won’t name, are being seen as sexist by comments”.

Lucas asked, “Do you think it’s because of the orientation that? That’s different?” and Pecoraro agreed: “I think there is a difference. For me I think there is a difference. Because the attitudes he had, the disrespect for women, may also have gone on a heavy side.”

On social media, the public commented on Pecoraro’s problematic speech in relation to Rico:

