Victor says Tati and MC Gui ‘are burying’

Victor Pecoraro, the fourth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), did not spare criticism of MC Gui and Tati Quebra Barraco during a chat with also former pawns Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie, on “Live do Eliminado”.

Asked by Selfie about what he thought of the “funk union” between the two pawns, the actor detonated the pair:

Dude, really? I think a union on its way to a black hole because they’re burying themselves together. They’re not looking at the game from the outside, they’re taking the hurt too deep and they’re not playing because of the hurt, you know? They’re calling: ‘Oh, if I go to the farm it’s all right’. I didn’t have that thought. Victor Pecoraro

In the chat, Victor also spoke of what he felt when he was not immunized by Arcrebiano during the formation of the hot seat, after the pair formed an alliance within the reality.

“Disappointed. I was angry and even today I was still a little. I said: ‘It’s not possible’. It keeps going through our minds: could it be that the guy was playing with me? Because it was such an obvious thing”, lamented the actor.

