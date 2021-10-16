Video: Fishermen catch sunfish weighing more than a thousand kilos in a city in Spain

Biologists and fishermen in the Spanish city of Ceuta were impressed by the capture of a giant sunfish weighing over a thousand kilos.

With almost 3 meters in length and 3.20 in width, the animal was captured on the 4th of October. It was recorded in photos and had DNA samples collected by researchers. According to El País, the animal was released into the sea soon after.

The coordinator of the Estreito Marine Biological Station at the University of Seville, Enrique Ostalé, told the newspaper that the sunfish must have weighed around 2,000 kilos, as the specimen found in Ceuta had not had its weight correctly determined, as the scales only measured up to a thousand kilos.

“A specimen captured in Japan that measured 2.7 meters weighed 2.3 tons. It is a pelagic species that is difficult to study, but you can see many in the fishing frames,” said Enrique.