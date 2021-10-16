Video: Joelma denies there was aggression in the breakup | Fame | Online Diary

Owner of a unique and striking voice, singer Joelma continues to be successful wherever she goes, with her name increasingly stamped in the media spotlight across the country, whether promoting a new music title or sharing old stories with her fans and followers in countless interviews ever so requested of her.

The blonde is always the subject and today would be no different. During a conversation with journalist Leda Nagle, at Youtube, this Friday (15), Joelma recalled the turbulent times experienced during the separation from Ximbinha and, consequently, from the band Calypso in 2015. The artist commented on the betrayal and violence that she had to overcome, as well as the inner strength to free herself from that one relationship, after revealing that he was powerless even to smile or have the joy of living even at the height of his career.

“It was a very difficult time where I couldn’t bear to carry that burden anymore. I put up with it until the last second because of my kids, because of a job I built, in which 90% of everything I did”, he says. Asked if the couple’s children were able to accept her separation from the guitarist, the singer says it was a difficult time for everyone.

AND MORE:

+ It’s official! Brega is now Pará’s cultural heritage

+ Pimenta is indicted by the Police for crimes against Ximbinha

Then, the journalist asks if there was violence during the period of separation, which the artist denies. “Not [teve violência física nessa história], did not get to the point. In fact, that’s when I decided to separate at once. When there was this separation, there was a fight and my son got involved and everything else… So I thought: ‘this is the last straw!”, he points out.

Joelma also said that she discovered that she has become a source of inspiration for other women who sought her out to thank her for revealing to the public her decision to separate and everything related to it. “There was betrayal, there was violence, there was everything… And you have to make a decision, you can’t stay [vivendo] on that,” said the blonde. “So you gave other women a basis for courage, right?” Nagle counters. “Exactly!” attests the singer.

Check out the full report below: