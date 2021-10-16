View footage of NASA’s Lucy mission spacecraft launch, the first to explore Jupiter’s asteroids | Science

“Lucy is in the sky!” announced NASA at 9:34 GMT (6:34 in Brazil) this Saturday on their Twitter accounts.
NASA’s Lucy mission spacecraft during the launch this Saturday (16). — Photo: NASA
The American space agency was referring to the launch of its Atlas V rocket carrying on board the spacecraft Lucy, the first spacecraft destined to study the Trojan asteroids of Jupiter.
Lucy embarked on a 12-year journey to study eight different asteroids: one in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter and seven other Trojans. The goal is to gain new perspectives on the formation of the solar system 4.5 billion years ago.
NASA’s Lucy Mission ship during take-off this Saturday (16) in Florida, USA. — Photo: NASA
The Trojan asteroids, according to the mission’s lead scientist, Hal Levison, are physically different from one another. “For example, they have very different colors, some are gray, some are red,” he explained at a press conference on Friday (15). The differences indicate how far from the sun they may have formed before taking their current trajectory.
“Whatever Lucy finds will give us vital clues to the formation of our solar system,” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s planetary science division.
The image below shows the trajectory taken by the Atlas V rocket during launch.
Image shows the trajectory taken by the Atlas V rocket with the Lucy spacecraft on board during the launch that took place this Saturday (16). — Photo: NASA
Atlas Rocket, from NASA, loads Lucy spacecraft during the launch occurred this Saturday (16). — Photo: NASA
The Atlas V rocket with the Lucy spacecraft was launched from the Cape Canaveral space base in Florida, United States.
NASA’s Lucy mission spacecraft was launched from the space base in Florida, USA, this Saturday morning (16). — Photo: NASA
At around 7:40 am (Brazil time), Lucy successfully separated from the rocket and is now traveling alone towards the asteroids. NASA scientists, who were watching the launch of a control room in Florida, celebrated the moment with a round of applause.
Watch the launch moment in the video below:
NASA launches first spacecraft designed to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids
The probe was named Lucy after an ancient fossil that helped to understand the evolution of the human species.
Scientific evidence, according to NASA, indicates that the Troy asteroids are remnants of the material that formed the giant planets. Studying them can reveal previously unknown information about their formation and the evolution of our solar system, just as Lucy’s fossilized skeleton revolutionized science’s understanding of human evolution.
Lucy will first fly over an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter around 2025. She is the first solar-powered spacecraft to venture very far from the Sun. To do this, she carries on board two huge solar panels, each with nearly 7 .3 meters wide.
The cost of the mission is about US$981 million.