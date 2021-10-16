Volkswagen to suspend contracts for 1,500 workers, says union | Economy

Michael Probst/AP – 22.9.15 Volkswagen will suspend contracts for 1,500 workers, according to the ABC Metallurgists Union

Around 1,500 Volkswagen employees may have their contracts temporarily suspended from November at the Anchieta plant, in São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista. The “lay-off”, that is, the removal of workers to avoid layoffs, would be necessary due to the lack of parts for the assembly of automobiles, which has reduced the unit’s production rate.

The information was released by the ABC Metallurgist Union. In a video, José Robeiro Nogueira da Silva, general coordinator of the category’s representation at Volkswagen, says that these employees will join another 450 who are already on leave.

“Once again we are going to face a very delicate moment due to the lack of electronic components in the automotive sector. The factory has already announced that as of November it will only work in a single shift. We will follow step by step this future, which is still uncertain”, he says the unionist in the video sent to workers.

Volks employs around 8,500 workers in São Bernardo do Campo. By law, the “lay-off” can be granted for a period of two to five months.

Sought, the automaker said it does not confirm the information at this time.