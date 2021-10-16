Volkswagen will only have one shift at the São Bernardo plant

Volkswagen will start operating with just one work shift at the Anchieta factory, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), as of November 1st.

The company will temporarily suspend employment contracts (lay-off) of 1.5 thousand employees for a period of up to five months.

The reason is the lack of components for production, especially semiconductors, according to the ABC Metallurgist Union. The company does not confirm the measure.

The ABC Paulista automaker is the third car manufacturer to adopt the lay-off in the last two weeks due to the shortage of chips, a problem that affects companies worldwide.

Fiat suspended the contracts of 1,800 workers from Betim (MG) for three months from the 4th of this month. Renault will adopt the measure for 300 employees in São José dos Pinhais (PR) for five months from the 30th.

The French brand also opened a voluntary dismissal program (PDV) for 250 workers, as well as Honda, which did not disclose a target, but intends to reduce the workforce at the factories in Sumaré and Itirapina (SP).

Uncertain future

Volkswagen had already given ten-day collective vacations to all employees in the productive area of ​​ABC, who returned on the last day 6. It also laid off 800 workers from the Taubaté (SP) unit in the same period.

At Anchieta, the Polo, Virtus, Nivus and Saveiro models are produced. Around 4,500 metallurgists work on the assembly line and around 2,500 will operate in the single shift that will be maintained. A group of 450 people has been on lay-off for a few months, most of them workers in the covid-19 risk group.

The group that will stay at home for two to five months will take professional refresher courses, and part of their salaries will be paid by the federal government, as a kind of unemployment wage.

José Roberto Nóbrega da Silva, general coordinator of the representation of workers at Volkswagen do ABC, says, in a video sent to employees yesterday afternoon, that once again the company is going through a delicate moment due to lack of components.

“We need to be able to go through this moment and we are going to follow step by step this future that is still uncertain”, says the union leader.

New vacancies. At the same time that some automakers reduce the pace of production, the Japanese Toyota and Nissan announced new work shifts and opening of vacancies.

Toyota will operate in three shifts starting next month at the plant in Sorocaba (SP) and has already started hiring 850 workers. Nissan will hire 578 employees to operate in two shifts starting in February.

Even with the improvement in some manufacturers, the National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) revised downwards, for the second time in three, the projections for this year’s production, which should vary between 2.13 million and 2.22 million of units.

The numbers represent an increase of 6% to 10% compared to the previous year, which had one of the worst results for the sector due to the pandemic. At the beginning of the year, the entity’s forecast was for growth of around 20%.

