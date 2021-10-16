“We can’t get stuck”: Marcão assesses the moment and studies changes in Fluminense | Rio de Janeiro

There is no bad phase that takes the smile off Marcao’s face. Which doesn’t mean there’s no worry. Focused on helping the Fluminense to win again in Brazilian championship , the coach admitted thinking about changes – not only in the pieces, but also in the tactical scheme of the team. In an exclusive chat with Globo Esporte and with ge , the tricolor coach said to analyze the entry of a midfielder in the team. Who knows already for the match against Athletico-PR, this Sunday…

– When I took over, I opted for the three steering wheels to give a regularity. Quite honestly, we needed to win the game. So, we opted for security. But it’s not because we play with three defensive midfielders that it’s defensive. Nonato was arriving well in the area, deciding. Yago too. But of course at times it’s a matter of character. Arias and Cazares are of the position – he said.

– This moment when the ball is not going in makes us rethink about putting a “10” or more man in front, making two lines of four. We can’t get stuck. Today, we do think about Khazars, Arias, John Kennedy, Abel, Raúl (Bobadilla)… Put two fronts. Last year we played that way, with two lines of four and with Nenê and Fred in front. We can’t be tied down, it’s important for us to understand the team’s moment – he added.

+ Abel, Bobadilla or John Kennedy: who should replace Fred at Fluminense? See numbers and analysis

1 of 6 Marcão, Fluminense coach — Photo: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC Marcão, Fluminense coach — Photo: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

And Marcão’s evaluations are not limited to midfield and/or attack… The left-back is also analyzed.

– Danilo (Barcelos) is a very hard worker, very dear to the group. At some point, there will be that particular player who will be charged. As Egidio once was. At first, Danilo felt it, but he’s a guy who works a lot, he’s mentally strong. But we have three players who can help at any time: Egídio had his moment, Danilo is having it, maybe Marlon will have it, he’s been working for it.

– Marlon stopped going out, there was a proposal, we will have to give him opportunities too, just understand the right time for us to make this move. Egidio understood, he was under a lot of pressure, it hurt, now he’s coming back, training. He’s a super committed, experienced guy. We leave the three of them on an equal footing and understand each other’s best moment.

2 of 6 Marcão and Marlon at Fluminense training — Photo: MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE FC Marcão and Marlon at Fluminense training — Photo: MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE FC

+ Fluminense has the chance to match Coxa and Corinthians as the greatest Athletico villains in the Baixada

Check out more of the chat with Marcao:

Do you prefer to enjoy the Arias open or from the inside, playing behind the center forward?

– Arias plays so much open, so much playing inside. He’s been giving us a really good response every time he comes in. Maybe it’s time to enjoy it in some way better. We have been analyzing, talking… We have this possibility of moving. Bring this man closer to the area. Cazares also started very well (against Corinthians). So, we have a real possibility of bringing these pieces in, changing the face of our team a little, making our team come more with the game supported from within… Both Arias and Cazares give us this possibility.

What about John Kennedy? Think you’re ready to start?

– He’s a very good boy. It delayed Covid’s cutting-edge process a little bit. He had been a little behind in relation to the other three (Abel, Bobadilla and Fred), but he is a very important boy, very good. Our relationship with the base is very good. Those boys who have the opportunity and age to play under-20, under-23, we give them the opportunity. And that brought him back to us (…) He played three, four games, scored a goal (in the under-20). This ends up putting you on an equal footing with others. Today I don’t see any problem playing with him.

3 of 6 John Kennedy, Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC John Kennedy, Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

Wallace is another widely requested by the fans. How is your internal process? Must have chances?

– He’s responded too much to our work, we’ve already asked him to stay professional, he’s another one from the crop that in a little while, if he has the opportunity, we won’t have a problem in putting him in, making it effective. The partnership with Xerém is very good. At times, in the case of (Matheus) Martins, we felt that the time was not yet. So, he “went down”, started to score goals and went up again… In a little while, he will have opportunities.

Is Gustavo Apis also another “in line” to gain more opportunities?

– Apis is a special case, he came from abroad, but we understood that he is a very valuable, dedicated boy, with many good ears. What the more experienced people pass on to him, he takes it and just works, works, works. That’s why we made a point of pulling him from the under-23 to be directly with us in the professional. We’re shooting and trusting, so much so that we put him in a game against Atlético-MG.

4 of 6 Gustavo Apis is part of Fluminense’s professional cast — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Gustavo Apis is part of the professional cast of Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

And leaving the “field and ball”: do you already feel prepared to take on a job from the beginning?

– Yes, now. To get through all this, you have to be very grounded. The collection is daily, and the Brazilian Championship is very difficult. It’s a very similar championship (…) It’s logical that today we have the benchmark of three, four teams… But, in general, it’s very equal. You have to be prepared, have group management, manage the day-to-day well… Today, I feel capable of exercising the function.

Racism in football: we still see few opportunities for black coaches…

– I still believe that we need to walk a lot. Tite was very clear: racism ends up being structural. We have to walk together, talk more, this debate is important for the media and also for us, coaches, an internal debate. It’s not just about getting here and talking, but we also have to do it for this to change. A lot of people take it to the political side of the thing, but if I’m really talking about what happens. It was important the opinion of a guy who is a reference today, Tite, to have positioned himself in that way and understand that something needs to be done. I have scheduled some meetings with important people in the middle for us to debate and really improve.

– Fluminense has been an example in the racial struggle, and I feel very proud. There are other clubs that do very well too, like Bahia (…) We know that a lot of people don’t want to talk, but we also know that it’s structural, and we have to change it. There are many people who prepare, take a course at the CBF Academy… All renowned, trained, but lacking opportunity. And how are we going to create opportunities?

5 of 6 Roger Machado and Marcão — Photo: EC Bahia / Disclosure Roger Machado and Marcão — Photo: EC Bahia / Disclosure

And the partnership with Thiago Silva? Do you exchange ideas about European and Brazilian football?

– Every day we talk, always rooting for each other. Since his playing days, when he was here with Fluminense, we’ve created this family bond, and he helped me a lot. We talk daily about football. It clears the mind too much, passes on some important ideas. This feedback, both here and there, helps me a lot.

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: