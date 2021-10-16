What is known about murder of British parliamentarian stabbed to death

Sir David Amess

British Parliamentarian Sir David Amess of the Conservative Party died after being stabbed in Essex, England.

Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack at a church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea.

Police said they found a knife that was allegedly used in the crime and are not looking for any more suspects.

Amess, 69, has been a Member of Parliament since 1983. He was married and had five children.