What is known about murder of British parliamentarian stabbed to death

British Parliamentarian Sir David Amess of the Conservative Party died after being stabbed in Essex, England.

Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack at a church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea.

Police said they found a knife that was allegedly used in the crime and are not looking for any more suspects.

Amess, 69, has been a Member of Parliament since 1983. He was married and had five children.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he was “a great man, a great friend and a great parliamentarian, killed while fulfilling his democratic role.”

“The worst aspect of violence is its inhumanity. It robs the world of joy and can take away from us what we love most,” said Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

“Today a father, a husband and a respected colleague have been lost. All my thoughts and prayers are with Sir David’s loved ones,” said Sunak.

Amess was holding an event where voters could meet their representative and discuss their concerns. The meeting took place at the Belfairs Methodist Church.

Essex County police said they had received reports of a stabbing shortly after 12:00 pm (local time) and found the lawmaker injured. He was treated by emergency services but died on the spot.

Amess was the second British parliamentarian to be killed in the past five years, following the 2016 assassination of Labor MP Jo Cox.

She was killed in front of a library in West Yorkshire, where she would meet with voters.

Councilor John Lamb told the BBC that Sir David had moved his events to different locations in the district “to meet the people” and said the attack was “absolutely terrible”.

“We lost a very good MP who worked for everyone,” Lamb said. “It didn’t matter who you were, it didn’t matter your religion or culture. If you had a problem, he would help you solve it.”

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said this “is an incident that will affect the entire parliamentary community and the entire country.”

He said he was shocked and deeply distressed by the death of a “lovable man”, and said that in the coming days the security of lawmakers will undergo a review.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan of the Labor Party said he was “deeply sad” and described Sir David as “a great public servant”.

Liberal Democratic leader Sir Ed Davey said it was “a truly terrible day for British politics” but that his prayers were mostly for all of David Amess’ loved ones.

The BBC’s political correspondent, Helen Catt, says that political differences have been put aside for the moment.

“The parliamentarians are united and express their shock, sadness and affection for a colleague and friend”, she analyzes.

“Many of them spent the day in churches, supermarkets and streets doing exactly the same thing that Sir David Amess did: meeting their constituents face to face,” says Catt.

According to his analysis, the death of Amess represents, for parliamentarians, both a personal tragedy and a reminder of the real dangers they all face.

Who was Sir David Amess?

Sir David Amess was a parliamentarian for nearly forty years, having entered Parliament in 1983. A member of the Conservative Party, he was not a minister and never held an official party position.

A Catholic, Amess was known for his conservative political and social stance. He was a militant against abortion and in favor of animal rights.

He was also known for defending the region he represented, including a lengthy campaign to gain city status for the village of Southend.