What to expect from the shares of Assaí and Pão de Açúcar after buying Extra

Everything at home: last Thursday night (14), Assaí (ASAI3) announced the acquisition of 71 Extra Hiper stores, from Grupo Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3). Currently, the two companies have the same controller, the French Casino group. The transaction will cost R$5.2 billion and will involve the transformation of the current hypermarkets into cash-and-carry stores. This means that the Extra banner will be discontinued.

Read too

This Friday morning (15), the shares of both retailers reacted strongly to the announcement, but in opposite directions. ASAI3 shares fell 6.49% at the low of the day, at R$ 16.70. On the other hand, PCAR3 shares took off 15.28% at the maximum of the day, traded at R$31.91.

According to Flávia Meirelles, an analyst at Ágora Investimentos, despite the different behavior of investors in relation to assets, the purchase of Lojas Extra was positive for both Grupo Pão de Açúcar and Assaí. For years, GPA’s hypermarket division has been considered unprofitable and with low growth.

“They (Grupo Pão de Açúcar) have already tried several restructurings and, finally, gave up on following this model of hypermarkets (supermarket with department store) in Brazil. They’ll just stick with supermarkets and neighborhood stores, which are smaller,” says Meirelles. “For Pão de Açúcar, it was good because they got R$5.2 billion, including real estate, and they got that amount for a deal that shareholders might not see as much value.”

This is also the vision of Denis Morante, managing partner of Fortezza Partners. “It’s strategically important to both of us. GPA clearly wants to drastically reduce participation in hypermarkets in Brazil to focus on Pão de Açúcar and online. So it fit better to sell to Assaí, who is also from the Casino Group”, says the specialist. “And today the cash-and-carry model is consolidating a lot in Brazil.”

Assaí would also gain from the point of view of business expansion. The company had already set a goal of opening more than 25 stores per year by 2023. With the purchase of the Extra banner, it is expected that 40 new wholesalers will be ready in 2022 and another 30 in 2023. The location of commercial points is a second. interesting factor.

According to the statement issued by the wholesale network, 62% of the 71 Extra Stores are located in capitals. About 33 of these establishments are in São Paulo and the other half are spread across 14 states.

“Assaí is going to get the stores ready and change the model, from hypermarket to cash-and-carry. And these acquired stores are in big cities, where demand is high, which is an advantage. And in these capitals, it is usually difficult to find a place to build, since the stores in Assaí are very large”, says Meirelles.

The main challenge for the wholesaler, which caused the falls in the roles, is the ‘execution risk’. “At first glance, the perspective seems challenging for Assaí’s priority shareholders, because it is a large transaction that ends up helping the controlling shareholder”, says Meirelles. “And there are 71 stores at once, they will have to execute this transformation of establishments very well.”

Furthermore, investors do the math for the cost of building a store versus the cost of revitalizing it. “They will pay around R$53 million per store, which will need to be reformulated for the new model, and this will cost around R$2.5 million. The cost of a new store is R$60 million. Therefore, the total cost involved may be greater than that of a new store”, says Roberto Nemr, an analyst at Ohmresearch.

This issue may weigh on Assaí’s financials in the short term, although in the long term the purchase will bring more strength to the business. “As it is a cash disbursement, the initial reaction is negative. And since they are companies of the same group, the question remains whether it was favored by one or the other, although it must have been a price stipulated by an external consultant”, explains Nemr. “But these 71 points are very good, with traffic, with people, and in a winning model, which is cash and carry.”

Recommendations and perspectives

Meirelles, from Ágora, sees good prospects for the two companies in the long term. However, the analyst has a purchase recommendation only for Assaí, with a target price of R$26. In relation to GPA’s shares, the view is neutral.

“When we started coverage in May of this year, we changed PCAR3 from purchase to neutral and ASAI3 became our main indication in the sector. And precisely because supermarkets and hypermarkets have been performing less than the cash-and-carry segment”, says the analyst. “GPA and the BIG group lost, for example, 5 percentage points of market share from 2019 to 2012.”

Fernando Henrique Magalhães, CNPI analyst at Inside Research, has purchase recommendations for both players, with fair prices at R$ 41.60 for PCAR3 and R$ 21 for ASAI3.

“We understand that the operation is advantageous for both companies. GPA will reduce its operations, but it will gain even more with the reduction in leverage and, as a result, it will generate value”, says Magalhães. “Assaí, on the other hand, will increase its net indebtedness, considering the cash outflows, but it will gain even more with the expansion of its operation and, with this, it will also generate value.”

Nemr, from Ohmresearch, also sees the two retailers with positive paths ahead. However, the analyst’s main recommendation is in PCAR3, with a target of R$40 – that is, a 44.5% increase in relation to the current level.

“The stock dropped from R$39/40 to R$25 a week ago, it’s ridiculous. Now it’s at R$32, but it can easily return to the previous peak, of R$40”, says Nemr. “Assaí already had a greater appreciation, it was not so cheap, but for growth this purchase will be good in the long term.”

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better