WhatsApp’s main rival, Telegram reaches historic milestone on Android

Telegram remains firm in the dispute against WhatsApp and, this week, reached its first billion downloads on the Play Store. The alternative messenger, which already appears in more than half of Brazilian cell phones, is full of features that Facebook’s rival is always “copying”, and frequently receives new tools in the segment.

It can be attributed to the growth of the telegram — at least, the final push — to the downfall that WhatsApp and other Facebook platforms experienced last week: the messenger’s CEO, Pavel Durov, admitted that records for new subscribers were broken that fateful Monday (5).

Telegram hit 1 billion downloads, but it still needs to multiply that number five times to catch WhatsApp (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Despite not being the most popular in Brazil, Telegram is a favorite of many. The app is packed with features that WhatsApp took years to implement — and some that the competitor doesn’t even come close to having. Stickers, support for GIFs, support for multiple devices in the same account, temporary messages with different deadlines and accelerated audios, for example, were some of the features that appeared in the alternative platform first.

It’s not the 1st billion of the Telegram

It is worth mentioning that this is not the messenger’s first entry into the “billion club”. In August, Sensor Tower estimates the app topped the billion-dollar milestone in total installs (including iOS numbers).

In Brazil, according to surveys by Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box, Telegram figured in 53% of cell phones in September. Considering that the service’s sign-up record came a month later, it’s likely that this number has increased significantly.

Despite the growth, there is still a lot of ground between the Russian app and WhatsApp. The Facebook messenger is on virtually all Brazilian cell phones, and on the Play Store alone it accumulates more than 5 billion downloads.

Source: Play Store