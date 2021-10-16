Whindersson Nunes releases new album and Maria Lina vents on social media; Look

Top Stories

This Friday afternoon (15), the comedian Whindersson Nunes published on his Instagram feed his new album that has been very successful on all digital platforms. Whindersson began to be recognized as a singer after releasing the song “Sunflower”, which had a special guest appearance with Priscila Alcântara and more than a million views after the song’s release.

Soon after, Whindersson continued with his new path of music, releasing several songs from the album “Lil Whind”, which has been conquering the public.

No one will hurt me anymore 🔥

“PATAMAR” song by Lil Whind’s new albo available on all digital platforms!

‼️non bio link‼️

Maria Lina, ex-wife of the comedian Whindersson Nunes, shared some stories in his Instagram about your morning this Friday (15). Soon after, she reposted a post of Father Fábio de Melo’s profile, a message in which he talks about the judgment among people.

Last night (14), Maria Lina she had also commented on her dream of being a mother and getting married. Ever since the influencer opened her Instagram account to her followers, many of them have asked this question and Maria has always made it clear that this is her biggest dream. When she was married to Whindersson Nunes, the two had a son named João Miguel, but unfortunately, she died when he was born 22 weeks premature.

Learn a little more about Whindersson Nunes and Maria Lina

Whindersson Nunes was born on January 5, 1994, in Piauí. He is considered one of the most famous comedians in Brazil, with over 54 million followers. In 2017, it was considered the first most influential famous. In addition to being a comedian, Whindersson Nunes is a singer, songwriter and Youtuber.

Maria Lina recently turned 23 years old, after splitting with the Whindersson Nunes. Maria decided to give her a chance to grow in the world of digital influencers, as soon as she opened her profile to her followers, gaining more than 3 million followers.

